Two teams looking for a win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will clash against each other on April 3 as Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens, and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). KKR are coming off a eight-wicket drubbing by Mumbai Indians, while SRH were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 clash will be a repeat of the IPL 2024 final, where the former franchise came out victorious. Gujarat Titans Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler Guide Shubman Gill and Co to Clinical Victory.

Today's IPL Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)