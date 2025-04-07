A fascinating showdown awaits fans in IPL 2025 when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host this clash and it is set to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have had defeats in their last matches but their campaigns have been very different. RCB have had two wins in three matches and have looked like one of the best teams in IPL 2025 so far. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, started off with two losses, bounced back with a win and then were defeated once again. This is also the only time MI and RCB will take on each other in IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Move to Second Place, Delhi Capitals Retain Top Position.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 7

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)