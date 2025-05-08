Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see two teams from the north clash on May 8: the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The PBKS vs. DC IPL 2025 match will be held at the picturesque Dharamsala Stadium. With a win, Punjab Kings can reclaim their top spot in the IPL 2025 standings, while if Delhi Capitals come out victorious, they move above Mumbai Indians in fourth spot. Punjab are coming off a two-match winning streak, while Delhi suffered two losses in the last three IPL 2025 matches. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Chennai Super Kings Scalp Two Points, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

