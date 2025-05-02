Travis Head's funny jokes and memes went viral on social media after the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener was dismissed for 20 runs during the match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. The wicket incident happened on the third delivery of the fifth over. Prasidh bowled a short delivery, and Head pulled towards the deep mid-wicket region. Rashid Khan covered some ground and took a screamer to dismiss Head. The left-handed batter departed after scoring 20 runs off 16 deliveries. Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Match Official After Third Umpire’s Controversial Run-Out Decision During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hilarious

The reason behind Travis Head's struggle in this season? pic.twitter.com/nLp5qg8JfM — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 2, 2025

Funny Meme on Travis Head

Lol

travis head failure in packed namo but it's 1.5 years late pic.twitter.com/Rc15vUE0Uy — r.· ͙ (@xdelusionalsoul) May 2, 2025

Flashback to 2023!

Oops

Travis Head in IPL 2024. Travis Head in IPL 2025 😭 https://t.co/otg2qZHQWP pic.twitter.com/lFP465UOy5 — Avtansh 𝕏 💛 (@Rutu_x_Avtansh) May 2, 2025

