Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was spotted having a heated argument with a match official over a controversial run-out decision during the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. The incident happened in the last ball of the 13th over when Jos Buttler hit a shot from Zeeshan Ansari's delivery onto the leg side and instantly set off for a single. Gill responded and tried to slide his bat in, but was way short of the crease, and Heinrich Klaasen took out the stumps. Number of replays played, but the third umpire, Michael Gough, felt that the ball changed direction after hitting the stumps and ruled Gill out. The GT skipper looked visibly frustrated with the decision and had a heated argument with the match official after he returned to the dugout. Gill scored 76 runs off 38 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire’s Controversial Decision on Shubman Gill’s Run Out During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Match Official

What's your take? 👇✍🏻#ShubmanGill seen having a word with the umpire after being given out by the third umpire on a tight call! 👀 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/RucOdyBVUf#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvSRH | LIVE NOW on SS-1, SS- 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/TPiALXJu8O — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 2, 2025

