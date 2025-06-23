Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul put up a partnership of 195 runs as they drove India to a solid total of 364 in the second innings of India vs England first Test match at Headingley. England have a target of 371 in front of them going into the final day of the Test match. Pant and Rahul both scored centuries, while the former achieved the feat of scoring a century in both innings of a Test match. Their batting made sure India finish the day strongly. Pant's present IPL team Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a post on social media where he appreciated Pant's efforts with the bat. He also congratulated LSG's ex-captain KL Rahul. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul's Centuries Help India to Post Strong Target Ahead of England Ahead of Final Day.

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Lauds Rishabh Pant

Two good! Back-to-back centuries for @RishabhPant17. Aggressive, audacious, brilliant. Only the second wicketkeeper in history to score a century in both innings of a Test. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations also to @klrahul for his hundred. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/WhU12EYVhE — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) June 23, 2025

