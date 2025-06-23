The India vs England first Test 2025 went into Day 5 with the game still being tantalisingly poised for either side. Both teams can secure a win from where they are if the game is not interrupted by rain on the final day. Although there is rain predictions on Day 5. The Day 4 began with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul on the crease, trying to take forward India's innings. Although Gill was cleaned up by Brydon Carse early, Rishabh Pant joined hands with Rahul and the duo put up a partnership of 195 runs. Both scored centuries and Pant achieved the feat of scoring centuries in both innings. After they were dismissed, India collapsed for 364 runs with Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue scalping three wickets each. England ended Day 4 on 21/0 playing out the six overs of Indian bowling they faced. Both teams have all to play on Day 5. Sunil Gavaskar Gestures Rishabh Pant to Perform His 'Flip' Celebration After He Scores Centuries in Both Innings of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Star Indian Cricketer Says 'Next Time' (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps

Stumps on Day 4 in Headingley 🏟️ England 21/0, need 350 runs to win All eyes on the final day of the Test 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/MJOK5iFmBG — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)