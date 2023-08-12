Oval Invincibles squared off against Northern Superchargers in the 15th match of The Men's Hundred 2023 on August 11 in Leeds. Oval batted first and posted 185 runs on the board. During Superchargers ' innings, Oval Invincibles player Ross Whiteley pulled off a spectacular catch to end Tom Banton's blistering knock of 81 runs. Eventually, Oval won the match by nine runs. Prithvi Shaw Scores His Maiden Century in Royal London One-Day Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During Northamptonshire vs Somerset Clash

What an outstanding catch by Ross Whiteley! One of the best of The Hundred league. pic.twitter.com/i5YcYImqAn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2023

