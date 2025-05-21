The United Arab Emirates pulled off a historic win over Bangaldesh in the UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I, which saw the three-match series leveled 1-1 ahead of the final game. However, the UAE's win in the second T20I 2025 at Sharjah came in the final over of the match, with the hosts needing 12 off six balls. The final over was a thrilling affair, with multiple extras, a wicket, a massive six, and a close run-out call taking place, which eventually ended in UAE stunning Bangladesh to win their maiden T20I against the opposition. Check out the highlights of the final UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 below. UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Muhammad Waseem, Jawadullah Help United Arab Emirates to Secure Historic Two-Wicket Victory.

Thrilling Last Over in UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025

