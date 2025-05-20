UAE secured a historic feat as they defeated Bangladesh in a T20I match for the first time when they beat them by two wickets in the second T20I of a three-match series. Chasing a huge total of 206, UAE edged past Bangladesh securing a thrilling victory. Muhammad Waseem, who is the UAE captain, played a big role in the win as he scored 42-ball 82 to set the chase up. Dhruv Parashar and Haider Ali made sure that they go over the finishing line. Earlier, Jawadullah also contributed, scalping three wickets. Fans who are eager to view the UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 highlights can get below. UAE vs BAN 2025: Bangladesh Add Third T20I in UAE Amid Uncertainty Over Pakistan Tour: Report.

subhead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)