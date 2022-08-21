Kuwait will take on UAE in an Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier match on Sunday, August 21. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

The race to ace the #AsiaCup Qualifiers starts today! 😍 Which will be the 1️⃣ team from these 4️⃣ to advance and keep their 🏆 hopes alive? Predict 👇. pic.twitter.com/RiUQrdIPgt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2022

