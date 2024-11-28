Table toppers The United Arab Emirates Cricket Team will take on third-placed Bahrain in the 21st match of the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2024. The high-voltage encounter will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha. The Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates match will begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday. Sadly, the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Cup Qualifiers B 2024 matches will not be telecast on any TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, viewers can switch on the FanCode app and website to catch live viewing options for the much-awaited contest between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B is set to light up🔥🏏 Watch as 7 nations battle it out for glory and a step closer to World Cup! Dates: 19th - 28th November 2024 Venues: > 🏟️ West End International Cricket Stadium > 🏟️ UDST Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/wbjcw6y5i3 — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)