With a win under their belt, the UAE women's national cricket team will take on the Qatar women's national cricket team, who will be playing their first match in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 on May 10. The UAE-W vs QAT-W T20 WC Asia Qualifier match will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bang Sao Thong, Bangkok, and start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, live TV viewing options of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 will not be available in India due to a lack of a broadcasting partner. However, online streaming viewing options for the UAE Women vs Qatar Women T20 WC Asia Qualifier match will be available on FanCode in India. Fans can find live viewing options for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 for INR 59 on the FanCode app and website.

UAE-W vs QAT-W T20 WC Asia Qualifier:

9️⃣ teams. 2️⃣ spots up for grabs. 👊 Everything you need to know about the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2026 Asia Qualifier ⬇️https://t.co/BH10NTnJdK — ICC (@ICC) May 8, 2025

