India youngsters Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh made their ODI debut as India took New Zealand in the first three-match series in Auckland on Friday, November 25. Both fast bowlers were handed their ODI caps by captain Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the game. Arshdeep, who had a successful campaign in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and the T20I series in New Zealand, has played 17 List A matches and picked up 21 wickets. On the other hand, Umran Malik has played only 3 List A matches.

