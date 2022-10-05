United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) take on Malaysia Women (MAL-W) in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium and starts at 1:00 pm IST. In India, Star Sports 2/HD will provide live telecast of UAE-W vs MAL-W T20I cricket match. The live streaming online of UAE-W vs MAL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

UAE W vs MAL W Live Streaming Online

United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪 face Malaysia 🇲🇾 on the 5th Day of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆! Which of these two promising teams do you think can make it big in this tournament? Let us know in the comments 👇 @EmiratesCricket @MalaysiaCricket #UAEvMAL #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/TYOvqUJFqG — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 5, 2022

