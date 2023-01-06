Former Indian U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand made his Bangladesh Premier League debut against Sylhet Strikers on Friday, January 06 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The 29-year-old batter however failed to leave his mark and could only make 5(10) in his debut. While batting first, Chattogram Challengers managed only 89-9 in 20 overs. Chasing a below total par Sylhet batted well and finished the match within 13 overs. Earlier Chand featured in Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades. Shakib Al Hasan Refers to Bollywood Movie ‘Nayak’ While Criticising Bangladesh Premier League, Shares Plan for Revamping the Tournament.

Unmukt Chand Makes BPL Debut

