Australian opener and hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter, Alyssa Healy is sold to UP Warriorz for INR 70 Lakh. Alyssa Healy offers great starts to T20 innings and will definitely show some firworks for UP Warriorz when the season starts. Her base price was INR 50 Lakhs.

Alyssa Healy Sold to UPW For INR 70 Lakh

Alyssa Healy is SOLD to @UPWarriorz for INR 70 Lakh 👍👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

