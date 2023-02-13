Tahlia McGrath, star Australian all-rounder and in important piller of the champions Australia team, was sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 crores. She has also been in good form and impressed during Australia's recent visit to India. Her skills will definitely add to the depths of UP Warriorz.

Tahlia McGrath Sold to UPW For INR 1.4 Crore

Tahlia Mcgrath is sold to UP Warriorz for INR 1.4 Crore 👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

