After purchasing Arushi Goel, UP Warriorz further strengthened their side by picking up Kranti Goud for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The rising cricketer edition will strengthen the fast bowling option for the UP Warriors team during the WPL 2025 auction. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud Go to UP Warriorz for INR 10 Lakh Each.

Kranti Goud Goes To UPW

Kranti Goud will don the @UPWarriorz jersey 👏👏 She's SOLD for INR 10 Lakh 👌👌#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

