WPL 2025 is back in action with the crucial clash between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. For UP Warriorz a win here is very important. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. UPW-W captain Deepti Sharma admitted, she would have bowled first as well. While Sharma and co has no change, MI-W bring in Parunika Sisodia in for Jhintimani Kalita. MI-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Mumbai Indians Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

UPW-W vs MIW-W WPL 2025 Toss Update and Playing XI

