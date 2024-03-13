Usama Mir was in his top form in the final group stage match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Quetta Gladiators. Usama Mir went on to bowl a cracking leg spin delivery and bowled out Mohammad Wasim Jr who was the last man standing for Quetta Gladiators at the crease. Mohammad Wasim Jr was completely bamboozled by that beautiful leg-spin which was bowled by Usama Mir. Multan Sultans went on to win the match by 79 runs and ended up on the top of the points table. Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam Amost Hit By Spidercam During PSL 2024 Match Against Karachi Kings (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

