Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne were clearly not very pleased with an England fan who shouted 'boring' at the Australian players as they were leaving the field following Day 3 of the fifth Test in Ashes 2023. The England fan kept shouting 'boring' at the Aussies as they walked past them and into the dressing room and Khawaja along with Labuschagne confronted him for a brief while after they were taken aback by his remarks. 'What did you say? What did you say, mate?" Labuschagne asked to which the fan apologized. The Australian right-hander then said, "You’re just about to go at everyone else." Ben Stokes Rearranges Bails on Day 4 of ENG vs AUS 5th Test in Ashes 2023, Picture Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies! #boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY — Pat McCormick (@pat_mccormickk) July 30, 2023

