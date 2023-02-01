Australian batter Usman Khawaja has been left stranded in Australia as the 36-year-old could not travel to India for the upcoming four-match Test series for Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 36-year-old Khawaja is yet to get his visa from the Indian government which is the cause of the delay in his arrival. Taking to social media, Khawaja recently shared a popular Pablo Escobar meme to describe his situation. The caption of Khawaja's post reads, "Me waiting for my Indian Visa like... #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow". Naseem Shah Teases Azam Khan During Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Usman Khawaja Shares Popular Pablo Escober Meme

Khawaja Stranded in Australia

