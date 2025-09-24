Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke Unmukt Chand's record for most career sixes in Youth ODIs, achieving this feat during the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd ODI 2025 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, on Wednesday, September 24. The left-hander was in superb form in the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd YODI (Youth ODI), smashing 70 runs off 68 deliveries. In the course of that innings, he hit six sixes and went past Unmukt Chand's record of 38 career sixes in Youth ODIs. The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi now has 41 sixes to his name in just 10 innings as the youngster continues to establish himself as a rising star. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sizzles With an Entertaining Knock in Maiden Cricket Innings on Australian Soil During IND U19 vs AUS U19 1st YODI 2025 (Watch Video Highlights).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Unmukt Chand's Record for Most Career Sixes

Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks the Youth ODI record for most career sixes, surpassing Unmukt Chand's 38 sixes (21 innings) with his fifth maximum against Australia U19 today in only his 10th innings!#INDvAUS — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) September 24, 2025

