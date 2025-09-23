Currently on his maiden Australia, India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi showcased glimpses of his skills in his debut cricket match on Australian soil during IND U19 vs AUS U19 1st YODI 2025. Chasing 226 to win, Vaibhav opened the innings for India Under-19 and played an entertaining knock, scoring 38 off 22, which was laced with seven fours and one six, highlights of which Cricket Australia shared on their social media handle ahead of IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd YODI 2025 on September 24. India U19 are currently leading the three-match Youth ODI series Down Under against Australia U19, having won the 1st YODI by seven wickets. India U19 Squad for Australia Tour 2025 Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Key Players in 17-Member Squad.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines on Maiden Australia Outing

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first game in Australia was seriously entertaining 👏 Highlights: https://t.co/hfQabdpRwD pic.twitter.com/TdGijK0ZpG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 22, 2025

