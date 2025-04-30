Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed records when he scored a 35-ball century playing for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. This was his maiden century in the IPL, which was also the second fastest in history. Vaibhav also became the youngest cricketer to score a century in the IPL. More than everything, his innings led Rajasthan Royals back to winning ways. Rajasthan Royals shared a video on social media with a 'massy' touch giving a special tribute to Vaibhav's innings. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Chalisa! Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Rajasthan Royals Opener After He Becomes Youngest To Score Century in IPL History (Watch Video).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in 'Massy' Avatar

Whole of India right now 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/XEfWuwdlmd — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)