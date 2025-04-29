Vaibhav Suryavanshi has smashed records during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match. He scored a 35-ball century and at the same time achieved records of being the youngest to score a century, scoring the second fastest century in the history of IPL. Suryavanshi belongs from Bihar and the people there are passionate about their representatives. Fan from Bihar made a Bhojpuri song on Vaibhav Suryavanshi named 'Vaibhav Suryavanshi Chalisa' and released it on YouTube. IPL 2025: A Look at Stats Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rewrote Against Gujarat Titans.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Chalisa! Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Rajasthan Royals Opener

