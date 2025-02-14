Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable picture with his wife Anjali Tendulkar on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025. The Master Blaster was all smiles as he posed with his better half with the two seemingly out for lunch. He captioned the picture 'Valen'timeless Love.' Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali had tied the knot on May 24, 1995. The couple have two children--Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. Sara Tendulkar, not long ago, was named Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Arjun Tendulkar, who made his IPL debut in 2023, will feature for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Sachin Tendulkar Meets President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Along With His Family, Master Blaster Presents Her With Signed Jersey (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar's Post With Wife Anjali on Valentine's Day 2025

