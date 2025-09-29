Team India won the Asia Cup 2025 title beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. This is the first time they faced Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup and despite that they ended on the winning side. The win was setup in the first innings of the match when India bowled out Pakistan for just 146 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy played a big role along with Kuldeep Yadav in doing that. Varun dismissed well-set Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman while Kuldeep cleaned up the Pakistan lower order and tail cheaply, scalping four wickets. Reacting on their performance, Varun said 'Getting Fakhar and Farhan out and then seeing Kuldeep finishing off like that reminded me of our KKR days'. Varun and Kuldeep were teammate in Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 and featured together in the playing XI for a few games. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

Varun Chakaravarthy Reacts After India Win Asia Cup 2025

🗣️ Varun Chakravarthy : Getting Fakhar and Farhan out and then seeing Kuldeep finishing off like that reminded me of our KKR days 💜 pic.twitter.com/BINSlUoszA — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)