Veda Krishnamurthy took to social media and thanked the Secretary of BCCI Jay Shah for their support after twin tragedies in her family. She lost her mother and sister to COVID-19.

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)