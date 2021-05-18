Veda Krishnamurthy took to social media and thanked the Secretary of BCCI Jay Shah for their support after twin tragedies in her family. She lost her mother and sister to COVID-19.

Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 18, 2021

