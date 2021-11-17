KKR star cricketer Venkatesh Iyer made his national team debut in India vs New Zealand's 1st T20I on Wednesday. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer is one of the many new faces who could feature for the match today. Following his amazing form in IPL 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer will be expected to continue the same while playing for India as well. In that case, twitterati reacts to the young cricketer's first national team appearance while wishing him all the best for the future ahead. Check out the tweets below!

Congrats Venkatesh Iyer

Congrats #venkateshiyer on receiving the cap All the best for your debut #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ — 𝕷𝖎𝖇𝖗𝖆𝖓 🇮🇳 (@ImLibran14_) November 17, 2021

Excited for his First Match As a National Cricketer

All The Best Iyer!

Best of luck to #venkateshiyer have a great career ahead! — Bhavikdavey (@Bhavikdavey1) November 17, 2021

Dream Come True Moment for Venkatesh Iyer

Wow, What a day for Venkatesh Iyer. The dream run continues, it's surely the year 2021 dedicated to this allrounder. #INDvNZ #VenkateshIyer #RohitSharma — Santosh Chaurasia (@ChaurasiaVi23) November 17, 2021

Happy For Venkatesh Iyer!

Really happy that Venkatesh Iyer is making debut today. Such a growth in just two months!!! KKR have a good group that nurtures talent. Retention problem for KKR 📈. #INDvNZ #venkateshiyer #CricketTwitter — Oné Guñ (@Best_captain_) November 17, 2021

Hard Work Pays Off!

