Kolkata Knight Riders are currently playing against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, KKR have got a good start, courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer's seventh IPL fifty. Iyer reached this feat with the help of five boundaries and four over boundaries. At the time of filing this report, KKR were 84-3 in 9 overs. Arjun Tendulkar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Sachin Tendulkar' Son, Who Made His IPL Debut in MI vs KKR Match.

Venkatesh Iyer Scores His Seventh IPL Fifty

