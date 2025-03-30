Vipraj Nigam produced an excellent effort on the field, running out Abhishek Sharma with a magnificent direct hit during the DC vs SRH match in IPL 2025 on March 30. This happened in the very first over of the match when Travis Head had an inside edge onto his pads off a Mitchell Starc delivery and there was a miscommunication between him and Abhishek Sharma, who stumbled a bit. Vipraj Nigam collected the ball and did not waste any time in unleashing a direct hit that hit the stumps at the striker's end with Abhishek Sharma falling short. This was a third consecutive failure for Abhishek Sharma, who had scored a quickfire 24 to start his campaign and he was dismissed for just one run. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of DC vs SRH: Check Full Score of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Cricket Match.

Watch Ishan Kishan's Run Out Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)