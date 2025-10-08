The Rajgir International Cricket Stadium in Bihar was recently inaugurated and it is a state-of-the-art venue with world-class facilities. It was recently inaugurated by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and is expected to be one of the main sporting attractions of the state. However, a viral video has surfaced online which claims that there was a 'Gutkha spit' on one of the walls at the venue. For the unversed, Gutkha is chewing tobacco popular throughout Asia and the spit that results from eating it is distinctly red. In an Instagram video shared on October 7, a man was seen pointing out a stain on one of the walls caused by someone spitting after eating Gutkha and claiming it to be at the cricket stadium right after the venue was inaugurated. Rajgir International Cricket Stadium Ready for Practice, New State-of-the-Art Venue in Bihar To Have Modern Amenities.

Viral Video Claims Stain Caused by Gutkha Spit at Bihar's New Cricket Stadium in Rajgir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bsf Vlog || Aniket Arya (@bsf_vlog01)

'Gutkha Spit in Stadium Right After Inauguration'

Biharis spit gutkha at the first international cricket stadium in Bihar on its inauguration day. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/S8MYSJYqfu — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) October 7, 2025

