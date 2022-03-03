Virat Kohli will be the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches for his country when he takes the field against Sri Lanka on March 04 in Mohali. Sachin Tendulkar had a special message for the former Indian skipper on his landmark day.

The Master Blaster @sachin_rt congratulates @imVkohli on his milestone. Listen in to that special anecdote from 2011.#VK100 pic.twitter.com/nDPsLDq3Fr — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)