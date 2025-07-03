Currently enjoying time away from cricket, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is spending time in London with his family, having allegedly shifted base to England from India. In a now-viral video, Virat Kohli could be seen along with his wife Anushka Sharma strolling the streets of London, where the high-profile couple was seated outside a bakery, where a fan managed to capture the duo in their private moment. Earlier, Kohli hosted members of the Indian national cricket team at his London home ahead of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Check out Virat and Anushka's video below. ‘Ye Tou Wahi Ladka Hai…’ Journalist Shares Virat Kohli’s Old Interview Shot During A College Project in 2007, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Spotted in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

