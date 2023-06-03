Virat Kohli was spotted with wife Anushka Sharma and teammate Shubman Gill enjoying the Manchester City vs Manchester United clash at the Wembley Stadium in London in the FA Cup 2023 final. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were invited previously to attend the game by PUMA and Manchester City. The cricketers being currently in London for the WTC Final against Australia, made it easy for them to attend the high voltage clash.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill Attend Manchester Derby in FA Cup Final

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill have attended the FA Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/RjXpziMtcO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)