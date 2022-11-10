Virat Kohli, who scored 50 off 40 balls, continued his great form against England in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 and during his innings he completed 4000 runs in T20Is. With this, Kohli becomes the first batsman to reach the milestone of 4000 runs in T20Is. The right-hander is apparently the highest run-scorer in T20Is as well.

First to 4000 Runs

