Virat Kohli, one of the all-time greats to play the game of cricket, is known for creating phenomenal records. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter has now become the first Indian player to score fifty 50+ scores in Indian Premier League (IPL). While chasing a target of 172, Kohli helped RCB to register an eight victory over Mumbai Indians in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru with his 45th fifty. Additionally, Kohli also has 5 hundreds in this tournament after his name. Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis Power RCB to First Win in IPL 2023 Beating Mumbai Indians By 8 Wickets.

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter To Register Fifty 50+ Scores in IPL

