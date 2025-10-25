Virat Kohli scored his 75th half-century in ODIs, achieving this feat during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. He also completed 2500 runs against Australia, becoming the third Indian batter to do so after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. The right-hander, who registered back-to-back ducks for the first time in his career after failing to get off the mark in the first two IND vs AUS ODIs, bounced back to form in style with this knock. He hit some crisp shots on both sides of the wicket and struck classy boundaries to get to the mark off just 56 balls and it included four fours. He was also involved in a partnership in excess of 100 runs with Rohit Sharma as India were tasked with chasing down a 237-run target in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025. SCG Erupts in Joy As Virat Kohli Gets Off The Mark In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 After Successive Ducks; Ace India Batter Smiles and Celebrates With Fist Pump (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Scores 75th Half-Century in ODIs, Crosses 2500 ODI Runs vs Australia

75th ODI FIFTY🙌 2500 runs against Australia ✅ He becomes the third Indian batter to achieve this feat! @imVkohli is looking in terrific touch in Sydney! 🔥#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Hq3H6m7v8b — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025

