Virat Kohli produced a moment of absolute brilliance as he took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant during DC vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 at Wankhede. The RCB star jumped high in the air to hold on to a powerful shot from Pant.

