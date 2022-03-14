Virat Kohli was seen clicking selfies with fans who invaded pitch on the second day of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli was seen asking the security to not chase the invaders as they clicked selfies with the former Indian skipper.
Watch Videos Here:
Virat Kohli’s fans are crazy about him. Too late for the security 😂 #INDvSL #INDvsSL #PinkBallTest #CricketTwitter
— Karamdeep Singh (@oyeekd) March 13, 2022
😍🫂This gesture & Respecting attitude was, made me your fanboy Virateyyy🔥🤍Something that connects @imVkohli with @actorvijay while he respects his fans at any place, at any situation❤🔥💯 #Thalapathy #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #BeastAudioLaunch pic.twitter.com/xpsTBs89bq
— 🇮🇳SPLΞИDID SДҜΓHI🇮🇳 (@SakthiSathish71) March 14, 2022
See Some Pics:
This is the picture - Fans taking a selfie with Virat Kohli during the match. pic.twitter.com/fjNvGg0Kv3
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2022
Three fans entered the playing arena and two of them managed to get a selfie with Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/1y8XPkMuMZ
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022
This is so beautiful to see this Virat Kohli is asking to security not to do anything to fans. Nice very nice from Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/IkEu4kD5CI
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2022
