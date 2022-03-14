Virat Kohli was seen clicking selfies with fans who invaded pitch on the second day of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli was seen asking the security to not chase the invaders as they clicked selfies with the former Indian skipper.

Watch Videos Here:

See Some Pics:

This is the picture - Fans taking a selfie with Virat Kohli during the match. pic.twitter.com/fjNvGg0Kv3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2022

Three fans entered the playing arena and two of them managed to get a selfie with Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/1y8XPkMuMZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

This is so beautiful to see this Virat Kohli is asking to security not to do anything to fans. Nice very nice from Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/IkEu4kD5CI — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2022

