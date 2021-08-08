Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Sunday congratulated all of India's medallists and participants at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a collage of all of India's medal winners in Tokyo and wrote, "Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation."

See his tweet here:

Congratulations to all our winners and participants at the Olympics. Winning and losing is a part of sport, but what matters is you gave your best for the nation. We are so proud of you and I wish you all the very best going forward. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏#tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xHkfQVutWg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 8, 2021

