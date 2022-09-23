Virat Kohli was bowled by Adam Zampa during the India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2022 on Friday, September 23. The right-hander had slammed a four the previous ball and came down the track the next delivery, which yorked him in the end. You can watch the video here.

This was the 8th time Adam Zampa dismissed Virat Kohli is white-ball cricket. Kohli has been Zampa's favourite victim in the last few years.#INDvAUS #Kohli #ViratKohli #INDvsAUS — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhisheyk_) September 23, 2022

