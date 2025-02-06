Virat Kohli engaged in a fun exchange with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja after the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on Thursday, February 6. The star batter did not play the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 due to a sore knee and it was later revealed by Shreyas Iyer that he was called in as a late replacement in India's playing XI. After the match which India won comfortably by four wickets, Virat Kohli was seen walking out and having a laugh with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. It was not clear what the joke was but the players did have a hard laugh about the same. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025: Here Is Why Virat Kohli Is Missing Series Opener Against England in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja Engage in Fun Exchange After IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Kohli teasing Hardik for obvious reasons 😭😭 Poor Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/HPtbnuoXhs — flick (@onlykohly) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)