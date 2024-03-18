Indian batsman Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad and is currently undergoing practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2024 opener. Virat was seen playing football along with his teammate Glenn Maxwell and looks all set to mark a return to the cricket field after January 2024. The right-handed Indian batter would be hoping to perform well in the cash-rich league and mark a place in the ODI World Cup 2024. Virat Kohli Fever Hits Delhi As Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ After RCB Win WPL 2024 Title

Virat Kohli Enjoys Football Along With Glenn Maxwell

VK playing a football with MAXI....!!! 📍M Chinnaswamy Stadium pic.twitter.com/aIJCU3icIy — Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)