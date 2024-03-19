RCB are all geared up for the start of the IPL 2024 season and ahead of that, they are hosting the RCB Unbox Event where they will reveal their new jersey for the season and also the new logo. In the event, the squad members will also be introduced in the new jersey. Ahead of that, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were seen chatting in a leaked video in the new RCB jersey with combination of blue and red. Fans were excited to watch their favourite stars in the new jersey and made the video viral on social media. RCB App and Website Crashes During Unbox Event Live Streaming Online, Fans React.

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Spotted in New RCB Jersey For IPL 2024

