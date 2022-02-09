It was another heartbreaking moment for Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans on Wednesday afternoon. Seeing the back of the former Indian captain with his head down is never a happy sight, and the pain doubles, especially since Kohli fans are waiting for him to hit a century for a long time. Quite hard to believe, but Virat Kohli scored his last international century on November 22, 2019. Yes, that was his 70th century in all formats. And with him falling at 18 runs against West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Ahmedabad, the wait for the 71st century gets longer. Nevertheless, netizens are coping with this disappointment by sharing hilarious memes and jokes.
Uss Raat Apun 2 Baje Tak Piya
Average kohli fan, who is still waiting for Kohli’s 71st century : - pic.twitter.com/pwhnVTuTm9
— Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) February 9, 2022
Yeh Dukh Khatam Na Hone Wala
After seeing Virat Kohli failing to score big in almost every match.
Le Fans : pic.twitter.com/phCu7RRK4G
— The Angry Indian (@TheAngryIndiann) February 9, 2022
Wait is On
Average #Indian cricket fan, who is still waiting for #Kohli’s #71st century.😞😞#viratkholi #INDvsWI #RohitSharma #Ahmedabad #NayaCaptainRohit pic.twitter.com/dZeppz4PjB
— The Reverse Sweep Podcast (@revsweep_2point) February 9, 2022
HAHHAHAHAHAH
Virat Kohli after getting out early in every match :-#ViratKohli #Kohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YykwxnSSST
— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 9, 2022
SAD
71st
No jinx!!#INDvWI #Kohli pic.twitter.com/YXbL9CgpUc
— Cinephile (@Cinephile_Movie) February 9, 2022
Every Virat Kohli Fan Right Now
#Kohli every king fans 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lonuwpRKF8
— Harish Bikuniya (@BikuniyaHarish) February 9, 2022
True Story
Even haters are now wating for virat kohli century 😭😭#INDvWI#Kohli pic.twitter.com/dJwYPVRpDD
— SM (@dickjorsey) February 9, 2022
Hurts But True
Kohli after hiting two fours #kohli #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/sORNFei7tZ
— Sumit (@sumittkar) February 6, 2022
