Funny memes on Virat Kohli went viral on social media after the star Indian batsman was dismissed for 36 runs on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. The right-hander, who did so well for his 86-ball 36, edged one delivery outside the off-stump with Alex Carey taking a simple catch. Up until that point, Virat Kohli left deliveries outside the off-stump and showed resistance while also rotating the strike at a good pace. Take a look at some memes below. Virat Kohli Confronts Booing Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground After Being Dismissed Late on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in Dressing Room

Funny

Virat Kohli after successfully avoiding 85 balls pic.twitter.com/nhE7FhtEF7 — Akshay jain (@JAINAkeY_23) December 27, 2024

Virat Kohli Fans Right Now

'Why Kohli Bhai'

Virat Kohli to Deliveries Outside Off-Stump

Fans After Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Dismissals

Predicted for Virat Kohli, but in the end Jaiswal got out on 82. https://t.co/pybeDWI8wm pic.twitter.com/lbZRRIsTVV — KS (@161atOptus) December 27, 2024

