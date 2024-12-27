As soon as Virat Kohli was looking to return in his form Scott Boland happened. Scott Boland bowls an impressive delivery and Kohli's vulnerability was showcased yet again. India National Cricket Team faced back-to-back blows after losing Virat Kohli. Alex Carrey made no mistake behind the stumps and took an easy catch. Virat Kohli would be kicking himself after going for that shot yet again. It was a faint outside edge and Virat Kohli was sent back to the dressing room for just 36 runs. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 2.

Virat Kohli Wicket Video

Scotty’s got Virat again and the MCG crowd is UP AND ABOUT! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/F1ZWtUhyYM— Aussies Army🏏🦘 (@AussiesArmy) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)